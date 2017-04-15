Porzingis skips exit meeting with Knicks2017-04-15T14:21:16

No. 1: Porzingis skips exit meetings -- While Knicks president Phi Jackson was using his end of season press conference to try to sweep Carmelo Anthony out of town, the future of the franchise was expressing his displeasure with the state of affairs by missing his exit interview, says Marc Berman of the New York Post : Porzingis was outspoken about the club's "confusion'' during the season and skipped the meeting because of dysfunction that could lead Carmelo Anthony to be traded this summer. According to a source, Porzingis was disappointed throughout the season with how the franchise is being run.

