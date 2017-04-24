Porzingis: 'I love New York' but care most about winning 0:0

Kristaps Porzingis will hold a press conference Monday in Latvia at the Liepaja Olympic Center to announce his official participation on the country's national team in this summer's European Championships. However, Porzingis recently conducted an interview in Latvian during which he gently chided Knicks president Phil Jackson and left the door slightly ajar as to whether he will re-sign with the team after his rookie contract expires following the 2018-19 season.

