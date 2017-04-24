Paul George is reportedly 'still hell-bent' on joining the Lakers
However, that may not have a whole lot to do with Bird's departure, with Amick writing that "by all accounts, Bird's decision to step aside has no impact on how George sees the Pacers situation. He has the utmost respect for Larry Legend," and that George has similar regard for new decision maker Kevin Pritchard.
