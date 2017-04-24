new Home, sweet home: Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks, 103-99
Back at home, and back in charge, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall added 20 points and 14 assists, leading the Washington Wizards to a 103-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points, making a career high-tying five 3s, and 11 assists.
