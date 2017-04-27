NBA opens up fan voting for new awards In addition to the traditional awards, the NBA will open voting for fans in six new categories Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pr6Ym9 Knicks beat writer Steve Popper discusses the possibility of tonight being Carmelo Anthony's final game as a New York Knick. Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook salutes cheering fans as he comes off the court with teammate Andre Roberson, left, after defeating the Orlando Magic 114-106 in overtime in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.