NBA mock draft 2017: N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. to Knicks?

North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr. drives to the basket as time expires in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C. When the Knicks are on the clock in the 2017 NBA Draft , the franchise could explore many different avenues to improve around star forward Kristaps Porzingis . Assuming Derrick Rose departs New York after just one year , point guard will be a major need for the 2017-2018 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.