NBA mock draft 2017: Knicks land another big man with shooting touch
Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen holds the ball away from Xavier Musketeers forward Kaiser Gates and guard Quentin Goodin in the second half during the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. If this mock draft comes to fruition, the Knicks would be a nightmare for opposing defenses to handle--regardless of how the Carmelo Anthony saga plays out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC