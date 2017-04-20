NBA mock draft 2017: Knicks land another big man with shooting touch

Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen holds the ball away from Xavier Musketeers forward Kaiser Gates and guard Quentin Goodin in the second half during the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. If this mock draft comes to fruition, the Knicks would be a nightmare for opposing defenses to handle--regardless of how the Carmelo Anthony saga plays out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.