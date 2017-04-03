NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana's Paul George, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their April schedule with a 135-130 win Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, who remain on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC