MSG Networks looking to sell itself: NY Post
MSG Networks, which owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks - MSG Network and MSG+, had a market capitalization of $1.72 billion as of Monday's close. MSG Network' executive chairman, James Dolan, could use the proceeds of a potential sale to help fund a bid for The Garden, a family-controlled entity that owns the Manhattan arena, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and other arenas and venues across the United States, the NY Post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC