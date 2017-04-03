MSG Networks looking to sell itself: ...

MSG Networks looking to sell itself: NY Post

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

MSG Networks, which owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks - MSG Network and MSG+, had a market capitalization of $1.72 billion as of Monday's close. MSG Network' executive chairman, James Dolan, could use the proceeds of a potential sale to help fund a bid for The Garden, a family-controlled entity that owns the Manhattan arena, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and other arenas and venues across the United States, the NY Post said.

