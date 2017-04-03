Maurice Ndour makes most of first NBA...

Maurice Ndour makes most of first NBA start in Knicks' win

Read more: New York Daily News

Making his first NBA start and playing in front of his mother for the first time, Maurice Ndour capitalized with a double-double to help the Knicks to a win Tuesday over the Bulls, 100-91. Ndour is really the last of the rookies to get a chance now that New York's season is a lost cause.

