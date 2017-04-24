Marbury in talks with other clubs aft...

Marbury in talks with other clubs after Beijing Ducks era

In this April 9, 2017, photo, former NBA All Star Stephon Marbury attends an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors in New York. Marbury's agent said Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that they are in talks with several clubs in China after he parted ways with the Beijing Ducks at the weekend.

