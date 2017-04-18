Kristaps Porzingis sounds fed up with Phil Jackson, Knicks dysfunction
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis high fives fans as he enters the court for warmups prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Kristaps Porzingis , the 7'3" second-year star with the potential to become a perennial all-star in the Eastern Conference, is reportedly fed up with the organizational dysfunction at Madison Square Garden.
