Kristaps Porzingis sits again as Knicks get much-needed loss

With Kristaps Porzingis sitting for the second straight game because of a sore lower back, the Knicks fell to the Wizards, 106-103, on Thursday night at the Garden, posting an important loss in their quest for more ping-pong balls in this June's draft lottery. The defeat kept the Knicks two games back of the Sixers and Magic for the fourth-worst record in the league.

