Knicks: Triangular Miscommunication
The tenure of Present of Basketball Operations for the New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, can be summed up as a constant struggle of triangular miscommunications between his philosophy of how to run an offense, finding the right man to coach it and the right players to run it. The latest example of this three-sided miscommunication came in the form of a midseason cast-off, backup point guard Brandon Jennings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC