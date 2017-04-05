Knicks owner James Dolan says he called fan an a-hole...
Knicks owner James Dolan - who has a history of treating fans harshly accusing them of being drunks - treated a fan harshly and accused him of being drunk. Mike Hamersky, a self-described New York Knicks superfan and season ticket holder from Astoria, claims that team owner James Dolan got in his face last night outside Madison Square Garden and screamed mean things.
