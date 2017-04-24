Knicks Links: Joakim Noah undergoes shoulder surgery
It would've been reasonable to assume that the Knicks packed Longstaff in an oversized wooden shipping crate themselves and sent him to KP's doorstep in Latvia, but, in a turn of events, Porzingis actually asked for Longstaff. Per Stefan Bondy of the NYDN: ...a source close to Porzingis said the power forward wants Longstaff as an assistant coach with the Latvian national team this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC