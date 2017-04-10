Knicks favorite Charles Oakley arraigned on assault charge
New York Knicks favorite Charles Oakley made his first court appearance on Tuesday since his arrest and ejection while attending at game at Madison Square Garden. Oakley, 53, was arraigned in criminal court in Manhattan on misdemeanor assault and other charges before being released without bail.
