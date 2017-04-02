Killed After Rivers Overflow in Colombia

The 40,000-person city sits between two mountains at the crux of two rivers that overflowed after intense rains, according to the Associated Press: "Muddy water and debris quickly surged through the city's streets, toppling homes, ripping trees from their roots, lifting cars and trucks and carrying them downstream". "The figures have been going up and in the crisis room they kept reporting more dead, we hope to God that it won't go up too much because it is very sad".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.