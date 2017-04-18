It's coin flip day: Knicks vs. Timberwolves for (possibly) higher draft position
Happy Coin Flip Day, y'all! The Knicks and their longtime draft nemeses, the Minnesota Timberwolves, will face off some time Tuesday in a league-sanctioned drawing that will decide who gets the higher pick in the 2017 NBA Draft if neither team jumps into the lottery, according to Marc Berman. The drawing will not affect lottery odds-both the Knicks and Wolves have an 18.2% chance at landing in the top 3 and 5.3.% chance of grabbing the top overall spot.
