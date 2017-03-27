Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics starter...

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics starters get short afternoon during 110-94 win against New York Knicks

After a somewhat boring game between the Eastern Conference leader and a lottery club just playing out the rest of the season, let's start the recap with Al Horford's reaction to a Kristaps Porzingis dunk. For the purpose of entertainment, the Boston Celtics' 110-94 win against the New York Knicks peaked on the first possession of the third quarter, with Horford completely clueless to the fact Porzingis had just dunked on him.

