Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics starters get short afternoon during 110-94 win against New York Knicks

After a somewhat boring game between the Eastern Conference leader and a lottery club just playing out the rest of the season, let's start the recap with Al Horford's reaction to a Kristaps Porzingis dunk. For the purpose of entertainment, the Boston Celtics' 110-94 win against the New York Knicks peaked on the first possession of the third quarter, with Horford completely clueless to the fact Porzingis had just dunked on him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.