Heisler: Could be worse: Imagine Phil Jackson running Lakers as he has Knicks
Once, if briefly, Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony were on the same side, in the summer of 2014 when Phil, newly arrived as New York Knicks president, got Melo to accept a $130 million, five-year deal with an iron-clad no-trade clause. The Knicks are 80-166 since, finishing 15th, 13th, and 12th in the lame Eastern Conference.
