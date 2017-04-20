Heat aren't rushing to close the book...

Heat aren't rushing to close the books on this season

13 hrs ago

Changing from the normal end-of-season schedule, the Heat have told players - whether they're about to become free agents or not - that they're welcome to stick around and keep working over the coming weeks. So while Monday was the start of the traditional exit meetings with coach Erik Spoelstra and team officials, it wasn't a true parting of ways for the offseason.

Chicago, IL

