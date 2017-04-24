Hawks even series with 111-101 victory over Wizards in Game 4
The atmosphere was tremendous in Philips Arena on Monday evening to the point that it was the liveliest crowd of the season in support of the Atlanta Hawks. While that was not singularly responsible for the victory, it certainly didn't hurt and the Hawks put together a strong effort in evening the series against the Washington Wizards with a 111-101 victory.
