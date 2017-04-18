Guilty plea in armed robbery of Knicks player Cleanthony Early
A man linked to the 2015 robbery of Knicks player Cleanthony Early near a Queens strip club has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime, according to court records. Delvon Dowling, 23, pleaded guilty Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court to being an accessory after the fact on armed robbery and now faces up to 10 years in prison.
