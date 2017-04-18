From crybaby to MMA, bad blood boils over for Wizards-Hawks

Washington Wizards' Marcin Gortat helps up John Wall after a hard foul by Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder dances in front of the bench with teammates Taurean Prince and Tim Hardaway Jr., right, during the second half against the Washington Wizards in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.