From crybaby to MMA, bad blood boils over for Wizards-Hawks

Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat and Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and another player compete for a rebound during the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Atlanta. less Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat and Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and another player compete for a rebound during the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff ... more Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroeder, right, wins the battle for a loose ball with Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.