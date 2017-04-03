Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Ret...

Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Former New York Knick and NBA all-star player Patrick Ewing has been named the new head coach at Georgetown, replacing John Thompson III , the son of legendary Black coach, John Thompson , who coached Ewing from 1982-1985. "My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life ," Ewing, 54, said in a statement.

