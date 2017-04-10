Former Cavaliers shooting guard DeAndre Liggins claimed off waivers by Dallas Mavericks
After being released by the Cleveland Cavaliers days before the end of the regular season, DeAndre Liggins was claimed by the Dallas Mavericks. Liggins played 61 games, making 19 starts, with the Cavaliers this season.
