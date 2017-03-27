Erik Spoelstra picks WCC rival Gonzaga to win NCAA title
The Miami Heat coach, who played college ball for Portland, a longtime West Coast Conference member alongside Gonzaga, had the Zags winning on his bracket at the start of the NCAA Tournament and is sticking with them as they go into Monday night's national championship game in Glendale, Arizona against North Carolina . "I pick WCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC