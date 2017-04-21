Cavs make historic comeback to beat Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James keeps the ball from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. James scored 41 points while padding his postseason resume with yet another triple-double, leading defending champion Cleveland back from a 25-point halftime deficit to a 119-114 victory over the Pacers on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.