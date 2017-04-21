Cavs make historic comeback to beat P...

Cavs make historic comeback to beat Pacers

13 hrs ago

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James keeps the ball from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. James scored 41 points while padding his postseason resume with yet another triple-double, leading defending champion Cleveland back from a 25-point halftime deficit to a 119-114 victory over the Pacers on Thursday night.

