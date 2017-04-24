Carmelo Anthony's time with the Knicks has been one of the wildest shows in the NBA
However, in order to begin rebuilding, the Knicks would be wise to trade Anthony, whose large contract and ball-dominant style would be an awkward fit with a young, rebuilding team. Anthony has been resistant to trades, despite the Knicks shopping him and team president Phil Jackson recently saying Anthony "would be better off somewhere else."
