Butler scores 33, Bulls beat Hawks 10...

Butler scores 33, Bulls beat Hawks 106-104

17 hrs ago

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 106-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Butler scored the Bulls ' final nine points.

Chicago, IL

