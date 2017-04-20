Bright Side Phoenix Suns preseason pr...

Bright Side Phoenix Suns preseason predictions revisited

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

Now that the Phoenix Suns season is over at 24 wins against 58 losses, it's time to look back at our preseason predictions! We knew coming into the season that the Suns were a team in transition, with a coach not likely to completely tank from day one but a roster loaded with too much young talent to bury on the bench. The Suns had 10 players aged 25 or younger on the team , and 4 players 31 or older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC