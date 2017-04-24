Balanced Hawks hold off Wizards 111-1...

Balanced Hawks hold off Wizards 111-101, even series 2-all

Paul Millsap bounced back from a sluggish start to score 19 points, Dwight Howard had his best game of the postseason and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Washington Wizards 111-101 Monday night to even the opening-round playoff series at 2-all. Howard, who was a non-factor through the first three games, had a double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

