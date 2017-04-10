Anthony helps Knicks edge 76ers 114-113 in finale
Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points after deciding to play in what could be his final game with the Knicks , and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-113 on Wednesday night. Anthony had missed the previous two games with a sore left knee and wasn't expected to play Wednesday, but told Jeff Hornacek he wanted to go.
