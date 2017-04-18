A New York team clinched a playoff series win at MSG...and some Knicks were there

A New York sports team clinched a postseason series win with a victory in Madison Square Garden Saturday night...and yes, there were Knicks present. Maurice Ndour, Justin Holiday and Sasha Vujacic-the Three Musketeers, if you will-attended the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 6 of their first round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.