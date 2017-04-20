2017 NBA Mock Draft: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects and More

Will the 2017 NBA draft become synonymous with other famous years, such as 1984 and 2003 , or will it fail to meet expectations? The ensuing years will answer that question, but on paper, this looks to be one of the best NBA drafts in years. First, point guard is by far the most loaded position this year, with floor generals Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball in particular landing in the top three of everyone's big board this year.

