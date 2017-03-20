The Triple Team: 3 thoughts on Jazz vs. Knicks
Rudy Gobert had the best offensive night of his career Wednesday night on national TV against the New York Knicks. He scored 35 points, made 13 of his 14 shots , and made nine of his 12 free throws.
