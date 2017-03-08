Sefolosha benched after being caught in Atlanta traffic
Hawks small forward Thabo Sefolosha has lost his starting job for one game after being trapped by Atlanta's Friday traffic and showing up late for a practice. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer says "Friday Atlanta traffic" was the reason Sefolosha was late for the walkthrough before Friday night's game against Toronto.
