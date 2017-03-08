Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks past Nets, 110-105

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Paul Millsap added 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 110-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 16 points for Atlanta, which had lost six of eight to fall three games behind fourth-place Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.