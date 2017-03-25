Reports: Knicks' Joakim Noah to be suspended 20 games for anti-drug violation The 32-year-old tested positive for an over-the-counter supplement, according to reports. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n2eizT The NBA will announce Saturday a 20-game suspension for center Joakim Noah for violating the league's anti-drug policy, according to reports from The Vertical on Yahoo Sports and ESPN .

