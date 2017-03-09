RadioShack files for bankruptcy for s...

RadioShack files for bankruptcy for second time in 2 years

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

General Wireless, an affiliate of hedge fund Standard General LP, filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization and listed assets and liabilities in the range of 100 million to 500 million in the USA bankruptcy court for the DE district, the company said in a court filing. The company that set out to revive the fortunes of RadioShack, the venerable consumer-electronics chain, filed for bankruptcy after failing to keep up with changing consumer habits.

