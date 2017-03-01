Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to ...

Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Rose added 19 points to help the New York Knicks cruise to a 101-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Facing an Orlando team adjusting to playing with a smaller lineup, the Knicks used their superior size to their advantage all night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb 11 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb 10 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb 10 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC