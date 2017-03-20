Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Live updates, score, game chat

The Blazers had their three-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at home, where the Milwaukee Bucks beat them 93-90. The loss, coupled with the Denver Nuggets' 126-113 Wednesday win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, dropped the Blazers to 1 1/2 games behind the Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

