Pistons overcome James, Cavaliers in 106-101 win

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 106-101 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists - and threw down over a half-dozen tremendous dunks - but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of their last seven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.