Phil Jackson decides just to teach Knicks the triangle himself 0:0
There are those around the NBA who have suggested, some more pointedly than others, that if Phil Jackson is so unwavering in his devotion to the triangle offense, he should get back on the court and coach it himself. Jackson, six years since he last formally held the title of "coach," instructed the Knicks guards Thursday on aspects of the offensive system.
