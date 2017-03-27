No Bull! Pippen blames Phil Jackson for Knicks awful season
So much for triangle solidarity: Even Scottie Pippen thinks his former coach has done a poor job as an executive and should leave New York. Pippen, who won six rings with Phil Jackson in Chicago, placed the blame on the Zen Master for the Knicks' disastrous season while taking the side of Carmelo Anthony.
