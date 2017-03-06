Nikola Vucevic, Carmelo Anthony sit o...

Nikola Vucevic, Carmelo Anthony sit out Magic-Knicks game

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Nikola Vucevic and Carmelo Anthony , shown here during the 2012-13 season, missed Monday's Knicks-Magic game due to injuries Nikola Vucevic and Carmelo Anthony , shown here during the 2012-13 season, missed Monday's Knicks-Magic game due to injuries Magic coach Frank Vogel faces a conundrum whenever Biyombo goes to the bench: Does Vogel play rookie Stephen Zimmerman at center or go with 6-foot-9 forward Jeff Green at the position? In the Magic's 115-114 loss Sunday to the Washington Wizards , Vogel played Zimmerman five minutes in the second quarter but employed Green as Biyombo's backup in the second half. Zimmerman, who is 20, declared for the NBA Draft after he played just one season at UNLV.

