New York Knicks, Miami Heat have NBA's most unaffordable tickets

According to a study by the personal finance website ValuePenguin.com, the Knicks and Heat are the most expensive tickets to score in the NBA. New York residents, making a median annual income, need to work 14.3 hours to enjoy a Knicks contest, while Heat fans living in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West-Palm Beach need to work 13.1 hours to afford tickets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

