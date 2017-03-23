New York Knicks' Joakim Noah suspended for drug violation

The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on a bus in Las Vegas is in custody after a tense standoff in which the suspect barricad... -- The U.S. military admitted that an airstrike in Iraq on March 17 corresponds to a site where 200 civilians allegedly died, but said it is still assessing the p... The American Soybean Association has signaled its support for an anti-dumping and countervailing duty petition filed yesterday by the National Biodiesel Board . The... San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.